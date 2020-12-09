Macon police still searching for suspect in a hotel robbery

MACON, MISS. (WCBI) – One of the suspects wanted in robbery at a hotel in Macon this past weekend has turned herself into police.

Darriona Webb turned herself in today. She’s charged with armed robbery, breaking and entering, and aggravated assault.

Investigators say the robbery happened around 4:45 Sunday morning at the Oak Tree Inn on Highway 45.

The victim says the suspects kicked in the door to the room.

Police are looking for still looking for Lacedric Jackson Junior and other suspects who have not been identified.

If you have any information or know where the suspects are, call Macon Police.