Macon Welcome Center to get an upgrade with AARP grant

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Macon Welcome Center will soon get an upgrade, thanks to an AARP grant.

AARP Mississippi is giving the renovation money to the Noxubee County Historical Society.

The organization says funds will help with computers, food prep equipment, and audio video equipment.

The goal is to give communities help, making them more livable in the long-term by improving public places and other factors.

AARP wants to make sure these projects also make a positive impact on those adults age 50 and over.

Organizations in Jackson, Hattiesburg, and Waynesboro also received a 2022 Community Challenge grant from AARP.