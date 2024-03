Macon woman found guilty of violating dog ordinance after attack

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman was found guilty of violating a dog ordinance after an attack.

Lise Nelson was also fined more than $127 after the guilty verdict for violating the city’s vicious dog ordinance.

A young boy was attacked by Nelson’s dog in February.

He was taken to a Jackson hospital.

The dog was euthanized after the incident.

