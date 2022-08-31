Macon woman killed in head-on collision in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is killed in a head-on collision in Noxubee County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, between Shuqualak and Preston, Tuesday afternoon.

20-year-old Antris Hood was driving north and collided with a truck driven by 59-year-old Mark Clark of Crawford.

Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun says Hood died at the scene of the accident.

Clark was taken to Noxubee General Hospital.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.