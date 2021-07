MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman accused of spitting on a man in a Macon grocery store has her day in court.

Robin King pleaded “no contest” to a charge of simple assault in Macon Municipal Court today.

King was accused of spitting on Antonio Gilkey at Tem’s Food Market.

The incident came after Gilkey suggested King put on a mask after seeing her cough several times.

Security video at the store caught part of that incident.

King was fined $1,000 and will serve no jail time.