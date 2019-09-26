Magnolia Cup Ends In Tie After Two Overtime Match

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Two overtimes were not enough time to decide a winner in the 2019 Magnolia Cup, as Mississippi State and Ole Miss tie 1-1.

Haleigh Stackpole got the Rebels on the board first with a goal in the 17th minute, but the equalizer from Mississippi State coming in the 34th minute from Makayla Waldner.

- Advertisement -

Each team was even in shot totals with 13 each.

Ole Miss will keep the Magnolia Cup in OXford, where it’s been since 2012. The Rebels are 4-0-2 in the past six against the rival Bulldogs.

Ole Miss record goes to 6-2-2, 0-0-2 in SEC, and Mississippi State 5-4-1, 0-1-1 in SEC play.