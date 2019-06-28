Magnolia Manor Hosts Summer Bash For Residents And Family Members

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Residents of an assisted living facility got an early start on the Fourth of July celebrations with a summer bash.

Magnolia Manor of Tupelo held the celebration and invited families of residents to enjoy activities such as dancing, games, food and even a water slide.

It was an opportunity for residents of Magnolia Manor to share in some summertime fun with friends and family members.

“It gives everyone a chance to be with their loved ones out here, also gives families time to interact with other families and see what kind of activities go on and for the staff to mingle with families, nurses getting in touch with more of the families and administrators as well,” said Heather Sartin, activity director at Magnolia Manor.

Magnolia Manor hosts two big events for families of residents every year, one in the summer and another at Christmas.