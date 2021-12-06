Main Street in Columbus shut down after bomb threat

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Main Street in Columbus shut down on Monday, December 6th after a bomb threat.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the call was targeting Domino’s pizza, right across from the police station.

The restaurant had to be closed and evacuated while crews cleared the scene.

Traffic came to a halt from 14th Street all the way to Short Main Street during the search.

Main Street later reopened.

Shelton says a bomb threat is a felony crime.