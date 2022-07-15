Mainly dry next few days as heat builds

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a couple days of storm chances, mainly dry weather takes hold for the next several days.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds today as highs return to the lower and middle 90s. It won’t be as humid as previous days as some slightly drier air will work its way into the region – a bonus!

WEEKEND: Humidity levels remain in check Saturday as temperatures tick up into the middle and possibly upper 90s. Clouds increase somewhat Sunday, but most of the day should be dry save for a few late-day showers.

NEXT WEEK: Monday still looks to bring the better chance for scattered rain, but even then no widespread or beneficial rain totals are expected. Beyond Monday, a brief bout of more intense heat is likely with highs soaring back into the upper 90s for mid-week. There remains some hope of increased rain chances late week, so stay tuned!