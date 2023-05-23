Mainly Dry Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances are winding down for the rest of the week. Dry air and sunshine will return soon!

TONIGHT: A little bit cooler! Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s. Sprinkles are possible for a few of us, but otherwise, it will be a mainly dry night.

WEDNESDAY: Most of us begin to dry out. A couple of stray showers are possible, especially in west Alabama, but most of us won’t get rain. Chance of rain: 10%. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Dry and sunny! Temperatures will be a bit warmer as well, reaching the mid- to upper 80s in the afternoon.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Friday is dry and sunny. We’ll see some extra clouds and perhaps a few showers on Saturday. I’m not overly impressed, so we’ll keep rain chances low for now at 10%. Sunday and Monday look dry, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s. Keep checking back!