Mainly hot & dry with a late day shower possible Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday will be our last day of “calm” weather before things take a soggy turn on Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Warm and muggy. Low near 74°.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot! High near 96°. Heat index values may reach 105°! An isolated late day shower is possible, particularly farther north, but most of us will stay dry.

FRIDAY: A weakening/stalling front will approach from the north by Friday afternoon, making for an unsettled end to the workweek. Mostly cloudy skies and thunderstorms are likely, especially later in the day. Chance of rain: 60%. High near 92°.

THE WEEKEND: Occasional showers and thunderstorms will persist through Saturday and Sunday, but it will be off-and-on. Increased cloud cover and rain will keep high temperatures slightly below average – in the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances and coverage will slightly decrease by early next week.

Have a great night!