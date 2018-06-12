Major bridge and road project nearing completion

TREMONT, Miss. (WCBI) – A major bridge replacement and road construction project is getting closer to completion.

When State Route 178 just west of Tremont reopened recently, it was worth the wait for local farmer Frankie Yielding.

“We couldn’t come out with a load, the old bridges were about to fall in. We really appreciate the new bridges,” Yielding said.

The $17 million project targeted bridges that were originally built in the 1930s. Crews replaced seven bridges, and reconstructed the connecting highway. Now that the stretch of Route 178 is reopened, customers at Two Sisters Restaurant and the town’s only gas station believe other businesses might consider Tremont.

“It will be great, all the traffic that comes through here is going to help that,” said Hal Pitts, of Itawamba County.

“We’re pleased to have the Dollar General come in, it has taken a lot of work with mayor and board of aldermen to bring this in. I can see that this town is going to do some growth, which will be great for this town,” said Thomas Kelly, of Itawamba County.

Mayor Robert Whitehead wasn’t available for an on camera interview but says the opening of the stretch of 178 will be a big boost to the area, especially for tourism, with the Tammy Wynette Museum set to re open sometime this summer.

Crews are still working east of Tremont replacing a bridge at Johns Creek. That project should be complete by next summer.