Major ‘Chop Shop’ Busted In Union County

UNION COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Tips about possible stolen vehicles leads authorities to a major chop shop in Union County.

Thirty seven year old Brett Robbins is charged with 11 counts of possession of stolen property, one count of operating a chop shop and one count of mutilation of a VIN number.

The Pontotoc County resident was arrested Saturday evening when Union County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a suspected chop shop in the Myrtle community.

Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says 13 vehicles, and three trailers were on the property. Many of the vehicles had been reported stolen by their owners, when the cars broke down on I 22 between New Albany and Memphis.

Sheriff Edwards says a number of the vehicles had already been cut up, and the parts sold.

“It is a big case, looking at them now you can’t tell, but at the time they were taken, they were operable vehicles. The offense report , value of them listed at the time they were taken equals over $100,000,” Sheriff Edwards said.

If you suspect you may have purchased parts from Mr. Robbins, call the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662 534 1943.