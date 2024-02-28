Major drop in temperature on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front is set to bring a significant change in temperature Wednesday. Several chances for rain also exist over the next week.

WEDNESDAY: As today’s cold front passes through in the morning hours to midday, brief showers and a significant drop in temperature are expected. Temperatures were in the 70s at daybreak and will sit in the lower 50s or even upper 40s by 3-5p in the afternoon. Winds will continue to be breezy to gusty throughout the day, changing from southwest to northwest behind the front.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Winds will lessen overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s, coming close to freezing in our far north.

THU/FRI: Mostly cloudy and dry weather returns Thursday with highs holding in the 50s. Rain returns late Thursday into Friday as temps again hold in the 50s. Rain should gradually fade out by Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND: Wanting warmer air? We’ve got good news – we’re back in the 70s Saturday & Sunday. Showers are more likely Sunday into early next week, leaving Saturday mainly dry.