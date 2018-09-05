Major Drug Bust in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A drug bust lands several people in the Monroe County Jail.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says this might be the biggest Ice bust he has ever seen.

- Advertisement -

“These people that sell drugs they don’t care who they get on drugs they just want to get them on it,” said Sheriff Cantrell.

Justin and Shelly Massey, Phillip Stewart and Morgan Cox were arrested in Monroe County Tuesday for possession of controlled substance.

“We received a tip and we went up and checked it out earlier in the day, and we made one arrest, and then we went back. The Smithville Police Department had some more information that we might be interested in, that there might be some more drugs in that area. So we went back up, and we did some more checking, and we found a major amount of ice,” said Sheriff Cantrell.

Sheriff Cantrell has seen plenty of Ice busts, but even he is amazed at the size of this stash.

“That’s probably the most Ice I’ve ever seen in one bust that I’ve been on, and I don’t know of any bigger one anywhere in our area anytime you can take off 775 g of ice that’s a major, major drug bust and it takes it out of the hands of innocent people,” said Sheriff Cantrell.

Investigators are still trying to determine the street value of the drugs.

“You know I wouldn’t even make a guess it would be thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars worth of them out of drugs laying over there,” said Sheriff Cantrell.

Sheriff Cantrell’s goal for his office is to keep drugs out of the hands of the public.

” You never know when they may be trying to put in the hands of children or young folks that I’ve never done ice Or done any drugs, and you know it just really ruin lives,” said Sheriff Cantrell.

Sheriff Cantrell says they wouldn’t have been able to make this bust happen without the help of the Smithville Police Department.