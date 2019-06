MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI)- A major rule change from the Southeastern Conference may not be trickling down to your favorite stadium.

But just because they can, doesn’t mean Mississippi State University will.

- Advertisement -

MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum told Sports Illustrated “if others want to do it that’s up to them.”

WCBI reached out to an MSU spokesperson who told us they would be looking into it.

Alabama and Auburn have said they do not intend to sell alcohol.