Make A Wish grants shopping spree for Amory boy

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanks to Make A Wish of Mississippi a six-year-old Amory boy has the shopping spree of his dreams.

They waited for the special guest at the pavilion at Amory’s Frisco Park and then Greyson Lewis arrived in a fire truck to celebrate his special day.

- Advertisement -

Make-A-Wish volunteer Craig Peterhansen says Greyson was born with a heart defect that required a transplant.

“He went to LaBonheur and he was put on a heart transplant list and when he was five years old, he did have that heart transplant,” said Craig Peterhansen, Make A Wish foundation. “He’s had to rustle through the challenges for a major surgery like that for a young kid and he’s doing awesome now so we’re really happy.”

Due to Greyson’s life-threatening situation, Peterhansen says, he made a special wish of a shopping spree. And it’s a wish worth a million.

“We were at LaBonheur for over a hundred days and then we finally received our new heart and you know that was a joyous occasion and he’s really doing great since then and this is just an opportunity to get to celebrate thing he’s been through and a chance to make him very happy,” said Samantha Lewis, Greyson’s mother.

“Like she said we just glad how it’s turned out. we’re thankful for the donor. We’re thankful for LaBonheur, Make-A-Wish everyone that gave us a ride on the fire truck, cop car everything that’s happened today we’re just thankful,” said Kenneth Lewis, Greyson’s father.

Greyson’s big brother Ryder was there too.

“I’m just trying to forget how hard it was to pass the time without the person I love the most besides me,” said Ryder.

Young Greyson had this to say. “Thank you Make-A-Wish.” And then he got back to some serious package unwrapping.

Make-A-Wish grants wishes to five kids across the country every day.

And since 1980 it has granted wishes to 500-thousand kids in the U.S. and 40-countries across the globe.