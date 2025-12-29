Make Sure To Bundle Up To Start The Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After a cold front passage last night, temperatures will plummet down the next couple days before a warming trend begins right before New Years Day!

TODAY: Cold and windy conditions will be the name of the game for our Monday. Although we clear up to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will only reach the low 40s. We will also have wind gusts upwards of 30 mph at times, making temperatures feel like the mid 30s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Breezy conditions will stay with us tonight as lows drop down into the low to mid 20s, with wind chills in the teens! Make sure to bundle up, bring pets inside, and drip your faucets.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be another cold day as highs reach the mid 40s, but winds will be much calmer. We do start to warm up back to our average temperatures by New Years, with highs reaching the mid 50s Wednesday and close to 60 for New Years Day!