Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wish for local girl

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes when you make a wish, it comes true.

That’s the case for one local girl and her family.

Family and friends of Kensley Brewer gathered together to see her ultimate wish granted.

It was an emotional day for Kensley’s father, Kenneth Brewer.

“It means everything, I mean knowing that she’s still here,” said Brewer.

A send-off party Sunday for Kensley Brewer, who is suffering from Anaplastic astrocytoma grade 3 brain tumor and Spina bifida — a big diagnosis for such a young girl.

Her spunk and energy fill the room.

Family and friends celebrated her wish at Schaeffer’s Chapel in Lowndes County.

The Director of Programs for Make A Wish Mississippi Dana Johnson is happy to help in any way.

“So today is actually the send-off that is taking place because Kensley actually identified for her one true wish to be and that was to go to Disney World… We locally here in Mississippi of course through our chapter make the wish possible, that means making sure that everything is kind of covered so that the family has a stress free time and so that they are able to go,” said Johnson.

For Kensley, a life-long dream is about to come true.

“Just watching her face, knowing that she’s going to get her wish to go see Minnie Mouse,” said Brewer.

With a trip planned and tickets booked for the Happiest Place On Earth, that life-long dream will soon become a reality.

“We’re just always excited, our mission for Make A Wish is that together we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses and that together part is so important… Whether that is our donors or our sponsors, our wish-granting volunteers, we’re always in need of expanding the family so in case they are interested definitely feel free to visit us at MS.wish.org and find out more information,” said Johnson.

The party was provided by Make A Wish Mississippi.

Kensley and her family will leave Saturday for Disney World and Sea World.