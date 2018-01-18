Making Up The Snow Days

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The winter storm has passed and some schools will reopen, after closing for two days.

Mississippi schools are required to be in session for 180 days, with one or two days set aside for bad weather.

The Lowndes County School District is now waiting to figure out when or if it will have to make up any snow days.

Superintendent Lynn Wright says he is waiting to see if the Governor will declare a state of emergency.

Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Philip Hickman says he doesn’t know what his district will do yet and will have to get with his team to discuss those plans.

Although most schools will reopen tomorrow, several districts will remain closed, or have late starts.