Mall Parking Lot Shooting Investigation Continues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police say a shooting victim is not cooperating with the investigation and a gunman remains on the run.

The shooting happened just before 4 PM on Thursday in the back parking lot of Leigh Mall.

Investigators believe the unidentified victim and suspect knew each other and were arguing before the gunfire.

CPD says it appears the two were shooting at each other.

The 28 year-old victim drove himself to Baptist Golden Triangle in a tan colored Honda Accord with several bullet holes in the side.

A white Dodge Charger or Nissan Maxima is the other vehicle believe to be involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.