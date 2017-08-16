Man Accused of Assaulting Police Officer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man, who investigators say assaulted a police officer, is facing charges.

Patrol officers responded to a call about someone lying in a ditch in the area of 9th Street and 14th Avenue around 7:45 Tuesday night.

When they arrived, they found Keyata Jefferson, 39, and another male.

Jefferson reportedly began acting erractically and struck one of the officers.

As they were trying to place him under arrest, officers say Jefferson resisted- hitting, kicking, and spitting on them.

After a taser did not subdue the suspect, multiple officers restrained him and took him into custody.

Jefferson is charged with simple assault on a police officer.

Both Jefferson and the officer were treated for minor injuries.