Man Accused Of Burglarizing Derma Post Office

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – United States Postal Inspectors are scheduled to be in Calhoun County today to talk with an alleged burglary.

Jackie Yates, 42, is charged with four counts of commercial burglary, two counts of church burglary and felony possession of a firearm.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says Yates is accused of breaking into a Derma body shop, along with the Sonic in Calhoun City.

Federal law enforcement want to talk to Yates about the break-in at the Derma Post Office.

Investigators believe Yates broke into the same church on two separate occasions.

We are waiting to hear from the United Postal Service on its investigation.