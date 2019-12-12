Man accused of exposing himself on MSU campus arrested in Chicago

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of exposing himself on the Mississippi State campus has been arrested in Chicago.

Marcus McLeod, 37, is now in the Lowndes County jail.

He was wanted by deputies for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

MSU Police Chief Vance Rice said McLeod exposed himself at a restaurant on campus back in November.

McLeod was also wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He also reportedly faces charges in Illinois.

McLeod remains in jail.