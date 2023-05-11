Man accused of 2021 parking lot shooting found not guilty

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting at three people, along with damaging vehicles and businesses was found not guilty.

Demarcqueis Clark was facing aggravated assault, business, and malicious mischief charges.

The charges stem from a December 2021 shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center behind the east Columbus McDonald’s.

A Lowndes County jury deliberated the case the afternoon and shortly afterward returned the verdict.

Clark still faces a manslaughter charge in Noxubee County. He goes to trial there on September 25.

