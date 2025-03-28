Man accused of assaulting an officer in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County man is in jail on a $1 million bond, accused of assaulting law enforcement officers.

Earlier this week, Lee County Deputies responded to a disturbance in the Mooreville area.

When they got there, they reportedly found a man, identified as Corey Carroll, wielding a hammer and threatening law enforcement officers.

They say Carroll attempted to assault an officer.

Carroll reportedly assaulted two other officers during the arrest.

Carroll was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law enforcement Officer and two counts of Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

A Justice Court Judge set Carroll’s bond at $1 million.

The Sheriff’s Office said Carroll has an extensive criminal history, and they are planning to push for him to be tried as a habitual offender.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.