Man accused of assaulting, robbing elderly woman turned himself in

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of assaulting and stealing a woman’s money after a traffic crash turned himself in to police.

33-year-old Dimario Barry was charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

Investigators said Barry and a 66-year-old woman were involved in a traffic accident in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue North back on December 15.

Police told WCBI that Barry got out of his vehicle and hit the woman. She was injured. He’s also accused of taking her money.

He turned himself in this morning.

Bond has not been set, and Barry remains in the Lowndes County jail.

