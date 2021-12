Man accused of beating someone with a shovel is arrested

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of beating someone with a shovel is arrested.

29-year-old Jacob Austin Pleasants is charged with aggravated assault.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook says the incident happened on November 10.

Officers believe there was an argument over a girlfriend.

The victim had to be treated at the hospital for his injuries.

A booking photo of Pleasants was not available.