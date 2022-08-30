Man accused of being involved in deadly accident facing more charges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of being involved in a deadly Columbus accident is facing more charges.

Tavaris Mosley is charged with four counts of aggravated DUI.

His bond is set at $140,000.

Mosley remains in the Lowndes County jail.

Zabria Dodds and David Porter both died after the motorcycle they were on crashed early Sunday morning on Highway 82.

Anthony Billups was traveling behind the duo and also crashed at the same scene.

Billups was taken to the hospital.

Mosley was arrested a short time later.

He is charged with four counts because Zabria Dodds was pregnant when she was in the accident.