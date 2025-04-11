Man accused of breaking into the Tupelo Academy of Cosmetology

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of getting more than a haircut from a cosmetology school.

On Monday, April 8, police were called to the Tupelo Academy of Cosmetology on North Commerce Street about a possible burglary.

Employees there noticed several items had been disturbed.

After reviewing the security video, they discovered that a person had entered the business and stolen several things.

Police identified Anthony D. Frazier as a suspect.

He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of Burglary of a Commercial Building.

His bond was set at $20,000.

