Man accused of breaking into the Tupelo Academy of Cosmetology
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of getting more than a haircut from a cosmetology school.
On Monday, April 8, police were called to the Tupelo Academy of Cosmetology on North Commerce Street about a possible burglary.
Employees there noticed several items had been disturbed.
After reviewing the security video, they discovered that a person had entered the business and stolen several things.
Police identified Anthony D. Frazier as a suspect.
He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of Burglary of a Commercial Building.
His bond was set at $20,000.