Man accused of Christmas Day robbery is in police custody

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A Shannon, Mississippi man accused of a Christmas Day robbery in West Point is in police custody.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on December 25th, West Point Police say Cassius Dewayne Perry entered the Fast break store on Highway 45 south armed.

Law enforcement said Perry walked to the counter pretending to buy a drink then flashed a weapon to steal money from the register.

A warrant was issued for Cassius Perry on December 29th.

Yesterday, the Greenville Police Department of Greenville, Kentucky, arrested Perry.

He is currently being held by the Muhlenberg County Detention Center of Kentucky until he appears in court to begin the process of being transferred back to West Point, Mississippi.