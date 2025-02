Man accused of damaging utility wires in Guntown

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Guntown man has been accused of damaging utility wires.

48-year-old Michael Hudson was charged with felony malicious mischief.

Tupelo police say officers were called to the 500 block of Carnation Street back on February 10.

That’s where they found the damaged wires, which are valued at more than $1,000.

Hudson was arrested later that day.

His bond was set at $5,000.

