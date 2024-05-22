Man accused of deadly crash in Lowndes County pleads guilty

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of causing a deadly crash in Lowndes County will spend more than a decade in prison.

Tavaris Mosley entered a guilty plea in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

Mosley was charged with four counts of aggravated DUI in connection with an August 2022 crash on Highway 82 in Columbus.

David Porter, Zabria Dodds, and her unborn child were killed in that wreck.

Another man, Anthony Billups, was seriously injured.

Circuit Court Judge Michelle Easterling sentenced Mosley to 25 years in prison, with 12 to serve and five years of post-release supervision.

