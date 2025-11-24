Man accused of drug possession and voyeurism in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Baldwyn man is in the Prentiss County Jail accused of drug possession and voyeurism.

Booneville Police were called about a suspicious person near some homes on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man matching the suspect’s description.

They detained Christopher Brian Blassingame of Baldwyn for questioning. At that time, they found what appeared to be drugs on Blassingame.

After further investigation, investigators determined the substance was meth.

Blassingame was charged with a felony count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of felony Voyeurism.

He has been charged as a habitual offender.

His bond has been set at $30,000.

