Man accused of exposing himself to a minor in Monroe Co.

crime cop car

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An illegal alien who was doing construction work in a Monroe County home is accused of exposing himself to a minor while on the job site.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said 52-year-old Concepcion Lopez Barahona, who was staying in Aberdeen but is from Tavasko, Mexico, was arrested Thursday.

Sheriff Crook said a Father told deputies that his daughter, a minor, woke up to Barahona in her room, exposing himself.

Barahona was doing construction work in another part of the home for the family at the time.

Monroe County investigators reached out to ICE, which confirmed Barahona is in the country illegally. He will be deported and is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center.

For 24/7 news nd updates, follow us on Facebook and X