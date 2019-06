STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police arrested a suspect wanted for Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault and child abuse.

Darius McGee, 22, of Winona was arrested Wednesday.

Police said he’s accused of striking an adult with a hammer and recklessly striking a toddler during an altercation. The incident happened on May 28th.

McGee is in the Oktibbeha County Jail.