Man accused of injuring someone with a knife in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man has been accused of injuring someone with a knife.

45-year-old Steven Dukes was charged with aggravated assault.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first got the report on August 30 about an incident on County Road 287.

The victim had an injury to his face from a knife.

Dukes was arrested the next day.

He remains in the Lafayette County jail on a $50,000 bond and a hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a probation violation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X