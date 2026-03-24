Man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is being held without bond, accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

Last Wednesday, Tupelo Police were called to the Ballard Park area about a possible kidnapping.

A person there told them a friend had contacted them and said her ex-boyfriend was holding her against her will.

Police got a description of the suspect’s vehicle and located it on Mitchell Road a short time later.

They took the suspect, William H. McCord of Tupelo, into custody on misdemeanor charges.

After further investigation, they charged McCord with one count of Kidnapping.

He was ordered to be held without bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.