Man accused of killing Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee wants trial location moved

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of killing an Ole Miss student in 2022 wants his capital murder trial moved out of Lafayette County.

Timothy Herrington, Jr.’s lawyer filed court papers requesting a the trial be moved to a different part of the state.

In the filing, attorney Kevin Horan says publicity surrounding the case makes it too difficult to find an unbiased jury.

Herrington is accused of killing Jimmy “Jay” Lee in July of 2022.

Lee, an Ole Miss student, was last seen at an apartment complex in Oxford.

His body was never found.

Police said cellphone history showed conversations between Herrington and Lee that morning.

They also said Herrington searched online about “how long it takes to strangle someone” minutes after Lee said he was on his way to Herrington’s apartment.

Surveillance video recorded Herrington running from where Lee’s car was found.

Investigators say he was later seen picking up a shovel and wheelbarrow at his parents’ house.

