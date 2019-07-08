Man accused of leading multi-state high speed chase

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A man accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in two states is back in jail.

Christopher Burns, 29, was brought to Lowndes County to face charges on July 4, after waiving extradition in Fayette County, Alabama.

- Advertisement -

Investigators said Lowndes County deputies tried to stop Burns back on June 22.

He refused to stop and led law enforcement into West Alabama.

The chase ended in Fayette County.

Burns faces charges in multiple counties.

In Lowndes County, he is charged with felony fleeing and eluding.