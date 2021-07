STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is accused of robbing someone in a Starkville pharmacy parking lot.

Laviticus Bell is charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

Starkville police say the alleged strong-arm robbery happened in the CVS parking lot.

Investigators believe Bell and the victim, an unidentified woman, knew each other.

The woman broke her leg during the scuffle.

Bell remains in jail.