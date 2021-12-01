Man accused of scamming a Okt. Co. woman’s friend and hitting her with gun

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is accused of scamming an Oktibbeha County woman’s friends and then hitting her with a gun.

Jaquevias Tarvin is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, and fraud.

Investigators say Tarvin scammed several of the victim’s friends out of nearly two thousand dollars.

When the victim found out she confronted Tarvin.

Deputies tell WCBI there was an argument. Tarvin left the apartment but soon returned and kicked down the door.

The victim was allegedly hit several times with a gun and injured.

The incident remains under investigation.