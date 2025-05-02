Man accused of selling illegal substances in Alcorn County
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alcorn County store owner has been accused of selling illegal substances.
Adel Ahmed Bader was charged with possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.
An undercover operation led to the arrest.
Deputies alleged that the 45 Truck Stop was in violation of an Alcorn County ordinance.
A search of the store turned up Kratom, ZaZa white, which has tianeptine and is a controlled substance, and Viagra.
The sheriff’s department is working with the FDA because prescription medication was found.
Bader has been released on bond.