Man accused of sending sexually explicit videos to child

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man was accused of sending sexually explicit videos to a child.

25-year-old Trevyon Thomas was charged with enticement of a child to produce a visual depiction of sexual conduct.

Law enforcement in another state notified Oxford police about a minor being sent videos and pictures over social media.

An arrest warrant was issued for Thomas on June 12.

He turned himself in this past Friday.

