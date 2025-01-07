Man accused of setting a camper on fire in Oktibbeha Co.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man has been accused of intentionally setting a camper trailer on fire with someone inside.
48-year-old Corey Westmoreland was charged with arson and attempted murder.
Sheriff Shank Phelps said the fire happened about 7:30 p.m., on January 5, on Craig Springs Road.
Investigators were able to determine the fire was intentionally set.
Westmoreland was arrested a day later.
Investigator Brett Watson says Westmoreland was released from jail on a $30,000 bond.