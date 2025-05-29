Man accused of sexual battery in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man has been accused of child sex crimes against a minor.

On April 16, Tupelo Police took a report of a Sexual Battery at North Mississippi Medical Center.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they contacted the victim’s guardian, who stated the victim, who is a minor, had been sexually assaulted.

The suspect, Joshua Hanley, allegedly knew the victim.

Hanley was arrested and is being charged with Sexual Battery.

He is being held without bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.