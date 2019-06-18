Man accused of shooting at Lowndes County preacher

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Preachers are used to talking about walking through fire, but not usually gunfire.

Now, a trip to church could lead a Caledonia man to ask for forgiveness because he’s in jail.

James Garrett Taylor, 22, was accused of shooting at the preacher of Antioch Baptist Church on Highway 45.

Lowndes County investigators said the preacher confronted Taylor after seeing him spin gravel and drive recklessly in the parking of the church.

Taylor left the parking lot and the preacher saw an arm and hand come out of Taylor’s vehicle, then heard a gunshot.

A Caledonia town marshal pulled Taylor over and found a gun, along with a shell casing.

Taylor was charged with felony attempted aggravated assault.

He also faces several misdemeanors, including DUI second, reckless driving and indecent exposure.