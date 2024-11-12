Man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Tishomingo Co.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Tishomingo County has been accused of shooting his girlfriend.

Brent Amerson was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault-domestic violence, kidnapping, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

In information released on November 12, Tishomingo County deputies were called to a home on County Road 217, back on October 30.

Deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound at the house. She told them that her boyfriend shot her.

Amerson was found outside the home and arrested.

His bond is set at $500,000.

