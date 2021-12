Man accused of shooting into the air arrested

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting up in the air finds himself in jail.

39-year-old Billy Snider is charged with aggravated assault.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says there was a domestic related argument before the gunfire.

Hawkins says no one was injured in the shooting.

Snider’s bond was set at ten thousand dollars.