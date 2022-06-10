Man accused of shooting Meridian woman and police officer in custody

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A state-wide manhunt for the man accused of killing a pregnant woman and a Meridian police officer is over.

Dante Bender was arrested Friday morning in Ackerman.

Bender was arrested at Cagles store at the intersection of Highway 12 and 15.

Ackerman Police Chief Tim Cook says he believes Bender ran from law enforcement around Newton last night before they lost track of him.

This morning, investigators were able to ping a cell phone in Ackerman to track Bender to the store.

The SUV he was driving was parked behind the store. It’s believed Bender may have been trying to get a nap before moving on.

U.S. Marshals, along with local and state law enforcement made the arrest.

We are still working to learn more information and we will have that as it becomes available.